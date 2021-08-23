Powerball to hold first Monday night drawing

(WNDU) - The Hoosier Lottery now has two new ways to play.

The multi-state lottery association is adding Monday night Powerball drawings, which will join the Wednesday and Saturday night drawings that the lottery has held for years.

The first will be held tonight, and you can watch it right here on your Hoosier Lottery affiliate, WNDU, when you tune in to 16 News Now at 11. The third drawing will not change the odds of the Powerball game or set cash prizes, but lottery officials say adding the Monday night drawing will result in larger and faster growing jackpots.

The Hoosier Lottery is also adding a “Double Play” feature that will let customers try and match their Powerball numbers up in a separate drawing.

Ticket sales will help fund public programs. In the past, ticket sales have gone towards the Indiana Teacher’s Retirement Fund, and police and fire pensions from across the state.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.