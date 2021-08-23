Advertisement

Local health officials excited following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly a year and half after the pandemic was declared, Pfizer became the FDA’s first approved coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

“The health department is excited to see that Pfizer has been granted the full FDA approval for it’s vaccine for those over the age of 16,” Berrien County Health Department’s Gilian Conrad says.

The approval comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, creating less room in local hospitals and more concern for those fighting on the front lines.

“In July, we saw the introduction of the Delta variant, which is highly contagious, more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19 we seen in the fall last year. All of these things in combination have driven this extreme explosion of cases that we have in our country,” Conrad says.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 5.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in Michigan, with 65 percent of Michiganders receiving atleast the first dose of the vaccine.

However, from January to July this year, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for a staggering 98% of COVID cases, 95% of hospitalizations, and 96% of deaths, MDHHS states.

It is those numbers Conrad says health officials hope they can now help turn around.

“If you have been vaccinated and you can help a family member, a friend, someone that you know that can make that decision to get vaccinated, that is ultimately going to help out everyone in our community,” Conrad says.

Berrien County health officials are expected to hold a live COVID update via Facebook Wednesday morning with the latest information regarding vaccination efforts throughout the county. A time has not been determined. Stick with 16 News Now for the latest updates on this developing story.

