Irish quarterback Jack Coan fitting right in as Notre Dame continues fall camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are just two weeks until Notre Dame starts their season down in Tallahassee and for the first time in three years, Irish fans will be rooting on a new quarterback.

Jack Coan was named the starting quarterback just over a week ago.

Since he transferred to the Irish in the offseason from Wisconsin, Coan has constantly been impressing the coaches and his new teammates.

“Obviously, he’s a very good quarterback,” tight end Michael Mayer said. “He has a lot of experience. What I like about him is how patient he is in the pocket, how he goes through his progressions, how he goes through his reads. He knows what he’s doing and he’s very good at quarterback.”

Head Coach Brian Kelly says Coan is picking up right where Ian Book left off.

“Jack Coan kind of picks up where Ian left off in terms of accuracy,” Kelly said. “We’ve gone through practices now and we feel really comfortable with that part of his game. The accuracy is really good. He is smart. He knows the offense very well for just coming in during the spring and he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. You see that. He has a high football IQ. We’ve become very confident with his ability to move the offense.”

Coan and the Irish take on Florida State two Sundays from now at 7:30 on ABC.

