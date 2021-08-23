First Alert Forecast: A Hot and Humid Week for Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Areas of dense fog during the morning. Slow down and give yourself extra time on the roads. Reduced visibilities are expected. Hot and humid with a high in the upper 80s and a heat index in the lower 90s. Lots of sunshine. High of 88.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows falling to near 70 by early Tuesday morning. A few more clouds by morning along with some patchy fog. There is a slight chance of a storm by the morning. Low of 70.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90 and a heat index nearing the triple digits. Another chance of storms by the evening. High of 90.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with afternoon scattered storms possible. Another day where the heat index could top out in the triple digits. High of 90.

LONG RANGE: The heat and humidity continue through the end of the week with a heat index staying in the 90s. Scattered storm chances continue to stick around with all the heat and humidity in the atmosphere. We gradually cool down into the lower 80s by the middle of next week. Be prepared for a long period of heat and humidity. Stay hydrated and stay cool! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, August 22th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 85

Sunday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 0.00″

