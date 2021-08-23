Brian Kelly proud of how Notre Dame handled 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish head coach Brian Kelly has previously said 2020 was the most difficult year he’s ever had to coach college football, and it had nothing to do with the action between the lines.

In an one-on-one sit down conversation with 16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol, Jr., Kelly said he is proud of how his team tackled everything thrown their way in 2020.

SKOL: “Brian, 2020 was quite the year. From the pandemic to social justice, and your football team was still able to thrive. What would you say you learned the most about yourself on and off the field last year, and how has that carried over to this year?”

KELLY: “Never underestimate 18-21 year-olds. and what they can accomplish. I thought it was an amazing year in terms of handling the social unjust situation and all of the things that came in front of them from COVID. It is just amazing what they can handle and how they handled it, right? They played football, they went to school, and organized a rally on campus. I think nothing surprises me now and what they are able to handle here as Notre Dame student athletes.”

Kelly is gearing up to coach the Irish for his 12th season.

