Advertisement

Brian Kelly proud of how Notre Dame handled 2020

In an one-on-one sit down conversation with 16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol, Jr., Kelly said he is proud of how his team tackled everything thrown their way in 2020.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish head coach Brian Kelly has previously said 2020 was the most difficult year he’s ever had to coach college football, and it had nothing to do with the action between the lines.

In an one-on-one sit down conversation with 16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol, Jr., Kelly said he is proud of how his team tackled everything thrown their way in 2020.

SKOL: “Brian, 2020 was quite the year. From the pandemic to social justice, and your football team was still able to thrive. What would you say you learned the most about yourself on and off the field last year, and how has that carried over to this year?”

KELLY: “Never underestimate 18-21 year-olds. and what they can accomplish. I thought it was an amazing year in terms of handling the social unjust situation and all of the things that came in front of them from COVID. It is just amazing what they can handle and how they handled it, right? They played football, they went to school, and organized a rally on campus. I think nothing surprises me now and what they are able to handle here as Notre Dame student athletes.”

Kelly is gearing up to coach the Irish for his 12th season.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Elkhart
One person shot in Elkhart
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death ruled a homicide
After the school board made their decision, some parents still want masks for students and staff.
Some PHM parents make final push ahead of school board vote on mask policy

Latest News

Brian Kelly is introduced as the head football coach at Notre Dame in December of 2009.
Brian Kelly enters 2021 Notre Dame football season with same mindset when he took the job in 2009
Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly sits down with 16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol...
Brian Kelly could break Knute Rockne’s win record in 2021
The Notre Dame women’s soccer team (1-0-1) battled the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0-1) for 110 minutes...
Irish battle Indiana to 0-0 draw
Since he transferred to the Irish in the offseason from Wisconsin, Coan has constantly been...
Irish quarterback Jack Coan fitting right in as Notre Dame continues fall camp