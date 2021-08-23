Brian Kelly enters 2021 Notre Dame football season with same mindset when he took the job in 2009

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly is entering his 12th season at Notre Dame.

The only other coach to lead the Fighting Irish for a longer period of time is Knute Rockne, who coached Notre Dame for 13 seasons.

In a sit down interview with 16 New Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr., Kelly says his mindset has not changed since the moment he stepped foot on campus.

SKOL: “When you took the job at Notre Dame in 2009, did you think you would still be coaching here in 2021, and what would 2009 Brian Kelly think of the job you have done over the last 11 seasons?”

KELLY: “No I don’t think I think of terms of what would of happened in 12, 11 years. It’s amazing, right? 12 years. My vision has always been about the job, and the job in front of me, and staying in the present. I didn’t think in those terms. I was just trying to get through the press conference in 2009, and not messing that up. I think it’s a job well-done in a sense of bringing Notre Dame back to prominence. We can see that now relative to where conferences are shifting and changing and Notre Dame is a hot commodity as it relates to what we can do for your conference. I think we have done that. We still have the ultimate goal though and that’s winning a national championship. We haven’t done that. That’s still on the agenda and the most important thing.”

There’s one milestone that Brian Kelly will hit in 202, if all goes according to plan.

With four more wins, Kelly will pass Rockne for most wins by a Notre Dame head football coach.

