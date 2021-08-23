Brian Kelly could break Knute Rockne’s win record in 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly will make history in 2021, when the Irish head football coach turns 60 in October, he’ll become the first Notre Dame head football coach to lead the Domers in his 60s.

There’s another accomplishment Kelly can reach with just a few wins in 2021.

Kelly sat down with 16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. to discuss a major milestone that is on the horizon.

SKOL: “I’m sure you are aware of a big milestone you are about to hit, with just four more wins, you’ll pass Knute Rockne for most wins by a Notre Dame head football coach. What does that mean to you especially knowing Rockne’s incredible legacy?”

KELLY: “I’ve never really compared myself with Rockne, nor should I, I don’t think our fans should. I think it’s about longevity, it’s about winning and having success. What Rockne did in transforming this program, certainly will go down in annals as the greatest of all-time. But I think, it’s an accomplishment worthy of conversation because you have to coach a long time and you have to win a lot of games. I am proud of that accomplishment because we’ve had great players and great coaches that have all been part of that.”

Some of those players include running back Kyren Williams, safety Kyle Hamilton and offensive lineman Cain Madden, all of whom were named preseason first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press. Notre Dame has the most first team preseason all Americans in the country.

Be sure to stay tuned into 16 News Now for more of the one-on-one conversation with Brian Kelly.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.