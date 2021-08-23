Advertisement

Brian Kelly could break Knute Rockne’s win record in 2021

There’s another accomplishment Kelly can reach with just a few wins in 2021.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly will make history in 2021, when the Irish head football coach turns 60 in October, he’ll become the first Notre Dame head football coach to lead the Domers in his 60s.

There’s another accomplishment Kelly can reach with just a few wins in 2021.

Kelly sat down with 16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. to discuss a major milestone that is on the horizon.

SKOL: “I’m sure you are aware of a big milestone you are about to hit, with just four more wins, you’ll pass Knute Rockne for most wins by a Notre Dame head football coach. What does that mean to you especially knowing Rockne’s incredible legacy?”

KELLY: “I’ve never really compared myself with Rockne, nor should I, I don’t think our fans should. I think it’s about longevity, it’s about winning and having success. What Rockne did in transforming this program, certainly will go down in annals as the greatest of all-time. But I think, it’s an accomplishment worthy of conversation because you have to coach a long time and you have to win a lot of games. I am proud of that accomplishment because we’ve had great players and great coaches that have all been part of that.”

Some of those players include running back Kyren Williams, safety Kyle Hamilton and offensive lineman Cain Madden, all of whom were named preseason first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press. Notre Dame has the most first team preseason all Americans in the country.

Be sure to stay tuned into 16 News Now for more of the one-on-one conversation with Brian Kelly.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Elkhart
One person shot in Elkhart
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death ruled a homicide
After the school board made their decision, some parents still want masks for students and staff.
Some PHM parents make final push ahead of school board vote on mask policy

Latest News

Brian Kelly and the Irish wait in the tunnel before a match up with Florida State in 2020.
Brian Kelly proud of how Notre Dame handled 2020
Brian Kelly is introduced as the head football coach at Notre Dame in December of 2009.
Brian Kelly enters 2021 Notre Dame football season with same mindset when he took the job in 2009
The Notre Dame women’s soccer team (1-0-1) battled the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0-1) for 110 minutes...
Irish battle Indiana to 0-0 draw
Since he transferred to the Irish in the offseason from Wisconsin, Coan has constantly been...
Irish quarterback Jack Coan fitting right in as Notre Dame continues fall camp