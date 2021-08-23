Advertisement

Big Ten teams forfeit if unable to play because of COVID-19

The Power Five conferences appear headed toward having similar forfeit policies.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days press conference, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - The Big Ten is the latest Power Five conference to announce that a team must forfeit if it doesn’t have enough players available for a league game because of COVID-19. The Big Ten said the team that forfeits will be assessed a loss in the conference standings and its opponent will be credited with a win. If both teams are unable to compete on the date of as scheduled conference game because of COVID-19, and the game can’t be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest. The Power Five conferences appear headed toward having similar forfeit policies.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

