11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death ruled a homicide

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Autopsy results are in for little 11-month-old Mercedes Lain.

The autopsy has ruled her death a homicide, and the cause of her death was blunt force injuries to her head.

Mercedes’ body was found last week near Starke County after she disappeared over the previous weekend.

Justin Miller was the last person seen with her. He faces neglect of a dependent resulting in death charges. Lain’s parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn also face neglect of a dependent charges.

