Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, people gather for a candlelight prayer vigil at Centennial Park in Plymouth to remember 11-month-old Mercedes Lain.

The baby was found dead in a wooded area Wednesday night.

“We are holding on. I don’t think it’s really hit,” said Mercedes’s grandmother Angie Owens.

It is still unclear how she died, but what we do know is Justin Miller, a relative who was last seen with Mercedes about a week ago, admitted to police he disposed of her body.

“Everybody is upset right now. We are encouraging them to take that energy and put it towards positive changes in the community and the state,” said organizer Katelyn Warner.

According to court documents, Mercedes’ parents let Miller watch her so they could “have a break.”

Mercedes’ parents remain in custody for neglect of a dependent.

Meanwhile, Miller is charged with level one neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

This is not the first time all three of these individuals’ behavior have been in question.

According to their arrest records, Mercedes’s father was charged with neglect of a dependent before.

All three have been arrested for possession of meth.

“It’s very frustrating to look online and to see the arrest records, the charges they have previously had and to know that nothing had changed. They are still doing the same thing and had this baby in their care. It’s heartbreaking,” Warner said.

“We would have had her home safe. We’ve done everything under our power to get her away from whatever is going on,” Owens said.

Warner, a social worker and child advocate, works with children nationwide who have been abused and murdered. She said it is important to speak up.

“If you know a baby is in the care of someone using and they are not being taken care of to step up and say something,” said Warner.

Owens reflecting on what she will miss most:

“Everything about her. This is a tragic loss. I don’t even know how to explain how we feel.”

