Trubisky shines as Bills roll past Bears with 41-15 win

CHICAGO (AP) - Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky returned to Soldier Field and led the Buffalo Bills to a 41-15 victory over his former team, the Chicago Bears.

Trubisky led touchdown drives on the first four Buffalo possessions and finished the game 20 of 28 for 221 yards and a touchdown.

He threw a 4-yard TD pass to Jake Kumerow, and the Bills added a 14-yard TD run by Devin Singletary, two 1-yard TD runs by fullback Reggie Gilliam and a 79-yard punt return for a TD by Marquez Stevenson.

8/21/2021 6:27:06 PM (GMT -4:00)