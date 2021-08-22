‘Taste of the Gardens’ returns to Wellfield Botanic Gardens

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual ‘Taste of the Gardens’ makes its return to Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart.

In partnership with the Elkhart Rotary Club, the day-long event features local food, art, and live music.

From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., guests could enjoy the outdoor event, and new this year was the English Cottage Garden Market offering several handmade goods.

After not having the event last year because of the pandemic, organizers say it feels good to be back this year.

“After our pandemic hiatus in 2020, there’s a real hunger for this in the community. Especially with the pandemic still around, important to have safer events, and that’s what we’ve created here,” Wellfield Botanic Gardens executive director Eric Garton said.

If you missed this year’s event, mark your calendars for next year. ‘Taste of the Gardens’ falls on the fourth Sunday of August each year.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.