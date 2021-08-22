Advertisement

Steelers QB Roethlisberger shines in preseason debut

Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) celebrates with teammates after catching a pass...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown behind Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger turned in a perfect passer rating of 158.3 and led the Steelers’ first-team offense to a pair of touchdowns as Pittsburgh defeated the Detroit Lions 26-20.

Roethlisberger had his initial opportunity to work with first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada during an in-game setting.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger ran Canada’s up-tempo approach to near perfection in three series.

He finished 8 of 10 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, both to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.

8/21/2021 10:45:09 PM (GMT -4:00)

