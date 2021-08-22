Advertisement

Ryu cruises through 7 innings, Blue Jays beat Tigers 3-0

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - Hyun Jin Ryu cruised through seven innings, Randal Grichuk and Marcus Semien each homered and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk to remain at 499 career home runs.

Ryu allowed five hits, walked one and struck out five to snap a two-start winless stretch.

The left-hander didn’t allow a runner past first base until Harold Castro hit a one-out double in the fifth.

Ryu was struck on the lower left leg by Jeimer Candelario’s comebacker in the seventh but waved off the trainer and finished the inning.

8/21/2021 6:13:16 PM (GMT -4:00)

