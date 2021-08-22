Advertisement

Rays rout White Sox 9-0, take 2 of 3 in series; Archer hurt

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco (5) and Brett Phillips jump for a high-five as Randy Arozarena...
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco (5) and Brett Phillips jump for a high-five as Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier look on at the end of their win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)(Mike Carlson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Backup catcher Francisco Mejía had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 9-0 in a matchup of AL division leaders.

Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings.

The Rays outscored Chicago 17-4 in the two wins.

Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer departed with left hip tightness after two innings.

It was Archer’s first start since leaving a game April 10 against the New York Yankees with right forearm tightness.

8/22/2021 5:20:56 PM (GMT -4:00)

