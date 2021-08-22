Rays beat White Sox 8-4; McHugh earns first save

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4.

Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games.

Luis Patiño pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Collin McHugh got five outs for his first career save.

The AL East-leading Rays finished with 11 hits while scoring at least eight runs for the 11th time in 15 games.

8/21/2021 4:38:34 PM (GMT -4:00)