Rays beat White Sox 8-4; McHugh earns first save

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) congratulates Nelson Cruz after he scored on Wander Franco's...
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) congratulates Nelson Cruz after he scored on Wander Franco's RBI-double off Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)(Steve Nesius | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4.

Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games.

Luis Patiño pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Collin McHugh got five outs for his first career save.

The AL East-leading Rays finished with 11 hits while scoring at least eight runs for the 11th time in 15 games.

8/21/2021 4:38:34 PM (GMT -4:00)

