One person shot in Elkhart

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been shot in Elkhart near Bradford Ct. and Portage Ln.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Elkhart City Dispatch has confirmed the shooting to WNDU.

The call came in over the dispatch at 6:02 p.m.

The scene is now clear.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

