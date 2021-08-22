Advertisement

One person shot in Elkhart

The incident happened near Bradford Ct. and Portage Ln.
One person shot in Elkhart
One person shot in Elkhart(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been shot in Elkhart near Bradford Ct. and Portage Ln.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Elkhart City Dispatch has confirmed the shooting to WNDU.

The call came in over the dispatch at 6:02 p.m.

The scene is now clear.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time in six years, a child's death has ties to a Plymouth motel. Some in the...
Plymouth motel linked to multiple child death cases
Authorities say the gunman killed one victim before turning the gun on himself. The third...
2 dead, 1 injured in South Haven shooting; suspect dead
According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: FBI releases new details in case of missing Plymouth 11-month-old
Northridge beat Adams, 21-0 in week one.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Aug. 20
Mercedes’ parents Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain had their initial court hearing Friday in...
Parents of 11-month-old found dead appear in court, initial hearing

Latest News

The annual ‘Taste of the Gardens’ makes its return to Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart.
‘Taste of the Gardens’ returns to Wellfield Botanic Gardens
Taste of the Gardens - clipped version
Taste of the Gardens - clipped version
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast