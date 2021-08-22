Advertisement

Notre Dame Football understands the process

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame students are back on campus this weekend which means the Notre Dame Football team will have a couple of days off.

Leading up to that break, Head Coach Brian Kelly is happy with how fall camp has gone so far with the team adapting to a new defensive scheme and quarterback.

Kelly says now it’s just about executing the plays when the time comes.

“I like the team,” Kelly said. “I like the way they come to work. They understand our process. Look, if your process has been established and the standard of the way you do things every day has been met and exceeded, you feel really good because you know it works. Now we’re gonna have to go make plays and there’ll be some tight situations and things will have to happen, but I think you know going in that when they meet and exceed the standards that have been set in this program, you feel pretty good about your football team. Overall, this group has done all the things necessary to prepare for having a great season.”

There are just 15 days until Notre Dame’s first game of the season against Florida State .

