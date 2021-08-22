Northridge defense dominates against Adams

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first week of Friday Night Football is officially in the books.

Northridge put the first career win for new head Coach Chad Eppley in the books as well.

The Raiders defense came to play last night, halting John Adams ever chance they got in a 21-0 shutout.

Eppley says defense is critical to his team’s success.

“We’ve always relied on our defense,” Eppley said. “That’s our bread and butter. That’s what we’re good at. That’s what we know. It was kind of for us almost expected. We have a culture that Coach Wogoman created that we make shutout games happen.”

Northridge looks to go 2-0 next week as they host St. Joe at 7.

