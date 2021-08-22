Advertisement

Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County helps families this school year

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County is helping families this school year with its annual back-to-school event.

Families could visit the Tolson Center in Elkhart Saturday for school supplies, immunization information, and covid-19 vaccines for those eligible.

There were 350 backpacks to give away and several vendors available for back-to-school info.

This is an event that the Minority Health Coalition has put on for more than 20 years to help local families, and this year has been no different.

“Families are in need, and they are hurting. A lot of us are hurting when we think about our different agencies and organizations. There’s been a shortage on school supplies, and we just kind of reach out in whatever sector we could to bring this together,” Minority Health Coalition executive director Tara Morris said.

Saturday’s event ended at 4 p.m., but if you’d like access to the resources offered, you can contact the Minority Health Coalition at 574-522-0128.

