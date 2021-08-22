Advertisement

Major credit card processor reports nationwide outage

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the nation’s largest credit card processors is reporting an outage affecting customers all over the United States.

TSYS first reported its systems were down at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. Twenty minutes later, the company said it had identified the problem and was working on a fix.

Businesses from restaurants to ballparks took to social media to inform customers that they were not able to accept credit card payments at the current time.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the outage or when service will be restored.

TSYS says it serves more than 80,000 retail customers around the country.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time in six years, a child's death has ties to a Plymouth motel. Some in the...
Plymouth motel linked to multiple child death cases
Authorities say the gunman killed one victim before turning the gun on himself. The third...
2 dead, 1 injured in South Haven shooting; suspect dead
According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: FBI releases new details in case of missing Plymouth 11-month-old
Mercedes’ parents Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain had their initial court hearing Friday in...
Parents of 11-month-old found dead appear in court, initial hearing
Northridge beat Adams, 21-0 in week one.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Aug. 20

Latest News

The Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County is helping families this school year with its...
Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County helps families this school year
Minority Health Coalition - clipped version
Minority Health Coalition - clipped version
The concert honors people coming together to uplift others in the community.
‘Fresh Start’ Inspiration Concert takes place in South Bend
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Vigil held Saturday for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
Fresh Start Concert to Expunge Records - clipped version
Fresh Start Concert to Expunge Records - clipped version