Joe Wilkins Jr. has strong offseason in the hopes of making an impact this year

The Notre Dame Football season is inching closer and closer.

One Irish receiver is hoping to make a big impact this year.

Joe Wilkins Jr. was the breakout in the Duke game last season but didn’t get much action following the very first game of the season.

During the offseason, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees sat down with the receiver to talk about his goals.

“He’s a guy that’s always had talent,” Rees said. “He’s a guy that learns it easily. He’s a guy that’s been flexible in where he can play on the field. So we just had to get the mentality to start to flip. I think this offseason he took a huge jump forward. Starting back in February, until now, and now he becomes a guy that’s consistent, the guy you can count on and someone that — his versatility gives us a lot.”

Ever since then, Wilkins has been working hard to take all of his hard work from the practice field to game day.

“I kind of been the guy to just kind of get by,” Wilkins Jr. said. “Been in the backseat. I did what I had to do just to be a role player to be just like relevant but I always had people in front of me. It showed me that he had confidence in me, that Coach Kelly had confidence in me, my wide receivers, my brothers, everybody has confidence in me. They know what I can do. They’ve seen me do it in practice so now it’s just time of me to take it to the field now...gameday.”

Wilkins Jr. and the Irish have just two weeks until the first game of the season against Florida State.

