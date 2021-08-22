Advertisement

Hoerner exits, South Bend Cubs lose series finale to Quad Cities

By South Bend Cubs
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The most notable moment of this game came on a swing and a miss for strike one of the at-bat. In the third inning Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner, who had just begun his rehab today, exited the game with an apparent injury after a swing and in the middle of an at-bat.

The last time Hoerner played a game for the South Bend Cubs was back in July of 2018, a game in which he also got hurt and wound up missing the rest of the season.

The story of the game itself was all about Michael Massey. Massey got the scoring going in this one with a solo-homer for Quad Cities in the second inning and then in the sixth added another long-ball, his 18th homer of the year, a three-run shot that put the River Bandits up 5-0.

South Bends offensive production came on one swing of the bat from Tyler Durna in the sixth, as he launched his fifth home run of the 2021 campaign.

Yonathan Perlaza doubled today and has now reached base in 25-of-26 games and Alexander Canario, who had a single and a walk, was the lone Cub to reach base twice.

Max Bain (5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, BB, 8 K) looked strong after struggling in his first start of the series and Tyler Santana (IP, 2 H, ER, 0 BB, K) made his South Bend Cubs debut in relief in the eighth inning.

Next up the Cubs hit the road to take on the Peoria Chiefs for a six-game series next week.

