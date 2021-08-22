Advertisement

Hernández strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits a two-run double in the third inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits a two-run double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 for a sweep of their weekend series.

It was Chicago’s franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field.

Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City’s sixth win in seven games.

Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs. Royals right-hander Carlos Hernández struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, also a career best.

He allowed one run and four hits.

