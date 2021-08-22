‘Fresh Start’ Inspiration Concert takes place in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fresh Start Inspiration Concert is bringing people together to get a second chance at life.

The concert took place Saturday evening inside the Century Center’s Bendix Theater in South Bend. Building off last year’s event, the Fresh Start Initiative expunged more than 800 criminal records and also waived license-reinstatement fees.

A local pastor says it takes the whole community to come together and make South Bend a great place to live.

“If everybody in here just did one thing, and you did your one thing well, and you did your one thing for someone else who does their one thing, and that one thing speaks to someone else who gives their one thing we will change this city, day by day,” said Pastor Ray E. Owens.

The event featured performances by graduates of South Bend Community Schools and church choirs.

