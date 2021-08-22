Advertisement

Eason, Colts eke past Vikings 12-10; offenses need more work

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jacob Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10.

Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota’s backups.

That was one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Indianapolis rookie Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger got the start and led two field goal drives in the first half.

Dye scored after a ball was batted at the line by defensive tackle Armon Watts and glanced off the hands of Parris Campbell.

That’s the only touchdown for the Vikings in two preseason games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/21/2021 11:17:57 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

For the second time in six years, a child's death has ties to a Plymouth motel. Some in the...
Plymouth motel linked to multiple child death cases
Authorities say the gunman killed one victim before turning the gun on himself. The third...
2 dead, 1 injured in South Haven shooting; suspect dead
According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: FBI releases new details in case of missing Plymouth 11-month-old
Northridge beat Adams, 21-0 in week one.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Aug. 20
Mercedes’ parents Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain had their initial court hearing Friday in...
Parents of 11-month-old found dead appear in court, initial hearing

Latest News

Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) celebrates with teammates after catching a pass...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger shines in preseason debut
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) dodges the tag by Chicago Cubs catcher Robinson...
Bubic takes no-hitter into 7th, Royals beat Cubs 4-2
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) congratulates Nelson Cruz after he scored on Wander Franco's...
Rays beat White Sox 8-4; McHugh earns first save
Espinoza picked up his first win of the season as the Cubs knocked off the River Bandits 4-2.
Windham homers and Espinoza dazzles in South Bend Cubs win