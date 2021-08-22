Eason, Colts eke past Vikings 12-10; offenses need more work

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jacob Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10.

Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota’s backups.

That was one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Indianapolis rookie Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger got the start and led two field goal drives in the first half.

Dye scored after a ball was batted at the line by defensive tackle Armon Watts and glanced off the hands of Parris Campbell.

That’s the only touchdown for the Vikings in two preseason games.

8/21/2021 11:17:57 PM (GMT -4:00)