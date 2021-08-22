Advertisement

Cabrera hits 500th career homer, Tigers beat Jays 5-3 in 11

Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera reacts to his 499th home run during the fifth inning of a...
Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera reacts to his 499th home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, Daz Cameron doubled home the winning run in the 11th inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Sunday.

The 38-year-old Cabrera connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Steven Matz in the sixth, sending the ball over the scoreboard in right-center field.

Measured at 400 feet, the homer tied the score 1-all. Left-hander Kirby Snead (0-1), Toronto’s seventh pitcher of the game, got two quick outs in the 11th before Cameron and Willi Castro hit back-to-back RBI doubles.

