Bubic takes no-hitter into 7th, Royals beat Cubs 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) - Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2.

Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City to its fifth win in six games.

Bubic was working on a no-hitter when the game was delayed in the middle of the seventh because of an approaching storm.

The heavy rain never materialized, and Bubic returned after a 34-minute delay.

Frank Schwindel then led off with his second walk and Patrick Wisdom followed with his 20th homer.

8/21/2021 6:21:33 PM (GMT -4:00)