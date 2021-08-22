Advertisement

Bubic takes no-hitter into 7th, Royals beat Cubs 4-2

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) dodges the tag by Chicago Cubs catcher Robinson...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) dodges the tag by Chicago Cubs catcher Robinson Chirinos (29) to score but not after a replay call reversal during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)(Mark Black | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2.

Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City to its fifth win in six games.

Bubic was working on a no-hitter when the game was delayed in the middle of the seventh because of an approaching storm.

The heavy rain never materialized, and Bubic returned after a 34-minute delay.

Frank Schwindel then led off with his second walk and Patrick Wisdom followed with his 20th homer.

8/21/2021 6:21:33 PM (GMT -4:00)

