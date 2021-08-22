Advertisement

“Big violent dudes”: Irish defense ready to show off toughness

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football may have changed defensive coordinators in the offseason, but the mentality and the toughness has stayed the same.

The Irish feel like defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has fit right in with his defensive scheme since joining the program in January.

“It’s trying to cause mayhem and chaos,” captain Drew White said. “I think when you are flipping between fronts, bluffing blitzes and showing different alignments, I think it’s fun to kind of have that freedom and put your own personality twist on your game, on your position.”

Last season, the Irish were a top defense allowing less than 350 yards a game.

With many of the starters returning, the Notre Dame defense isn’t messing around.

“Cause we’re just some bad violent dudes up front that know how to use our hands,” captain Kurt Hinish said. “We’re mean and we’re nasty. We’re just some dangerous individuals up front. That’s been instilled in us from Coach Elston and all the way from Marcus Freeman and the safeties behind us. On defense we’re a bad bunch of dudes. When we show up to your field, you’re going to feel us. No doubt.”

There are just 15 days until Notre Dame’s defense can show off as they take on Florida State.

