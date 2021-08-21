Advertisement

South Bend host 18th annual Art Beat

By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Art Beat is back in South Bend for its 18th year.

More than 500 artists lined Jefferson Blvd. to show off their paintings, sculptures, and photographs.

Hundreds of people came to the free event that measures up as one of the largest collections of artists in the region.

This year’s event was dedicated Linda Kobb, a woman to tragically passed away in a car accident this past Tuesday.

One vendor is focusing her efforts on raising money for zookeepers by selling photos she took at the Potowatomi Zoo.

“Well, I am selling 20% of my proceeds today to the Potowatomi Zoo’s AAZK Chapter, the American Association of Zoo Keepers chapter. During Covid they haven’t been able to do a lot of the fund raiser’s they’ve been able to do,” said artist Barb Freel.

Art Beat also has some good food. They’re open until 7:00 P.M. on Saturday.

