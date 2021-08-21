Advertisement

Perez hits 2 of Royals’ 5 homers in 6-2 victory over Cubs

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City’s five home runs in the Royals’ 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career homer, and Andrew Benitendi and Cam Gallagher also connected.

The Royals are last in the American League in home runs with 124.

Perez broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning with his second homer of the day off Zach Davies.

The catcher also connected in the fourth.

Royals starter Brad Keller had his second straight strong start after giving up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings against St. Louis on Saturday.

The right-hander struck out eight, allowing one earned run on four hits in six innings.

