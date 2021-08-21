Michiana Crime Stoppers shredding event

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks headed to Schmucker Middle School to not only protect themselves from identity theft but also to prevent other crimes.

This is one of the semi-annual Michiana Crime Stoppers shredding events where they help people destroy documents that put them at risk for identity theft.

These could be secure documents like bank statements or tax documents, but they suggest bringing anything that has any personal information on it including junk mail.

These fundraisers raise money that crime stoppers use to pay people who give them tips leading to arrests.

“Since 1983 we’ve paid out over a million dollars and again that’s money right here in Michiana. That’s also a million dollars we have to raise too so it’s really important we have these events and we appreciate the community coming out and supporting us,” said Michiana Crime Stoppers Coordinator.

At last April’s shredding event, more than one thousand cars came through to destroy documents.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.