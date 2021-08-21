SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday Night Football is back and players say they are looking forward to a great season.

“A year ago we were day by day. Are we going to get a game in? Are we going to show up? Can the other team show up? We can let five people in the stadium. It was not what fall football should be in South Bend,” said Dean of Students Athletic Director at John Adams High School Bob Tull.

Players across Michiana have been itching to compete for months.

“This is great. I mean, Northridge brought a great crowd. John Adams Nation has shown up. Our cheerleaders get to be on the field. The band gets to march on the field this year and play that National Anthem and let these boys get out and compete,” said Tull.

This year you will see more people in the stands too.

You are still encouraged to spread out, but masks are not required.

“So that has created a lot of energy and excitement. When you get something taken away, I think you appreciate it a little more,” said Tull.

