Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Aug. 20
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from week one of high school football from across Indiana.
Northridge 21, South Bend Adams 0
John Glenn 46, Boone Grove 0
Elkhart 12, Concord 7
Culver Academy 43, Indianapolis Attucks 8
Warsaw 48, Dublin Coffman (Ohio) 23
East Noble 56, Plymouth 33
Goshen 21, Fairfield 10
South Bend Washington 27, Hammond Central 20
NorthWood 7, Jimtown 6
South Bend St. Joseph 27, Lakeland 0
LaVille 14, Bremen 12
Mishawaka 43, Marian 16
New Prairie 37, LaPorte 21
Osceola Grace 42, South Bend Clay 7
Valparaiso 35, Penn 7
Southwood 45, Rochester 26
Michigan City 62, South Bend Riley 0
Triton 18, South Central 16
Tippecanoe Valley 42, Wawasee 7
Caston 52, West Central 6
Central Noble 21, West Noble 14
Winamac 35, Knox 14
