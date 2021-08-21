Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Aug. 20

By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from week one of high school football from across Indiana.

Northridge 21, South Bend Adams 0

John Glenn 46, Boone Grove 0

Elkhart 12, Concord 7

Culver Academy 43, Indianapolis Attucks 8

Warsaw 48, Dublin Coffman (Ohio) 23

East Noble 56, Plymouth 33

Goshen 21, Fairfield 10

South Bend Washington 27, Hammond Central 20

NorthWood 7, Jimtown 6

South Bend St. Joseph 27, Lakeland 0

LaVille 14, Bremen 12

Mishawaka 43, Marian 16

New Prairie 37, LaPorte 21

Osceola Grace 42, South Bend Clay 7

Valparaiso 35, Penn 7

Southwood 45, Rochester 26

Michigan City 62, South Bend Riley 0

Triton 18, South Central 16

Tippecanoe Valley 42, Wawasee 7

Caston 52, West Central 6

Central Noble 21, West Noble 14

Winamac 35, Knox 14

