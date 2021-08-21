Advertisement

Elkhart Co. Health Department asking people to mask up

By Zach Horner
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Mask up… that’s the message from the Elkhart County Health Department.

They’re urging residents to help stop the spread by wearing a mask.

Elkhart is seeing a big boost in hospitalizations from COVID-19, so the health department has said people should mask up when they go out and in schools.

“We see our numbers going up, if you compare the fair we were at a positivity rate a little bit under 5 percent and now we’re up to 9.4 percent, so we’ve doubled,” says Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait.

Elkhart County is less than 50 percent fully vaccinated, and with more COVID cases in Indiana, the Elkhart County Health Department recommends masking up as hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to climb across the state.

“If we look back at our last three surges now is the time that we can really intervene, and no we can’t necessarily get rid of COVID but we can absolutely lower how high we go,” Wait says.

Dr. Wait says schools should be masking up as well, protecting students and staff from the delta variant. “Now is the time, I’m back here talking again wear your mask.”

And making sure that our Michiana hospitals don’t get overwhelmed, like in the heart of the pandemic, is cause for concern, so Dr. Wait’s message is not a mandate, but a call for action in hopes of avoiding a healthcare crisis.

“I think it’s going to mean our hospitals are overwhelmed and need more healthcare workers because they’re tired and we see a lot of long COVID and chronic disability,” Wait says. “That would be my greatest fear.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Missing Plymouth 11-month-old found dead
15-year-old Tori Clinch died when the car her cousin was driving hit a tree that was in the road.
Friend of victims in deadly crash speaks out
Black Bear found along State Road 15 in Bristol, Ind
Black Bear found in Bristol
We’re continuing to follow how the community is reacting to the devastating news of Mercedes...
Community members react to the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
Search continues for missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl

Latest News

Authorities say the gunman killed one victim before turning the gun on himself. The third...
2 dead, 1 injured in South Haven shooting; suspect dead
The Virginia M. Tutt Branch Public Library is leading an effort to create a permanent mural on...
Children come together to paint ‘Southeast Community Mural’
“Fridays by the Fountain” takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and...
Nate Venturelli performs at ‘Fridays by the Fountain’
36 boats took to the pond outside LaSalle Bristol Flooring Center for a good cause.
11th annual ‘Great Cardboard Boat Race’ held in Elkhart