Children come together to paint ‘Southeast Community Mural’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is getting a little more colorful

The Virginia M. Tutt Branch Public Library is leading an effort to create a permanent mural on the southeast side of the city.

Kids came together Friday night to paint color onto the mural at Southeast Park. The four-foot square mural represents unity and community, showing key landmarks including schools, churches, and homes.

“This is one of the really self-sustaining communities, people that really help each other out,” says Sadie Borkowski, manager at the Tutt Branch Public Library. “I mean, we have a thrift store on the corner that helps give out uniforms to families that can’t afford it. Chris’s Cookies is always giving donations to different organizations that help with fundraisers. And I know the library really loves being a part of this community, too. So, we are very excited for this project.”

The completion of the mural will be unveiled on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Southeast Park.

