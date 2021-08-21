Advertisement

Castro has go-ahead hit, Tigers beat Blue Jays 4-1 in 10

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera remained at 499 career home runs after going 0 for 5 with three strikeouts.

Trevor Richards (5-2) struck out the first two batters he faced in the 10th before Castro, pinch hitting for catcher Grayson Greiner, lined a tiebreaking single to left.

Jonathan Schoop and Jeimer Candelario added RBI singles off Blue Jays right-hander Adam Cimber.

8/20/2021 11:18:50 PM (GMT -4:00)

