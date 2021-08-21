Advertisement

Anderson delivers 2 key hits, White Sox beat Rays 7-5 in 11

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson scores during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the...
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson scores during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)(Steve Nesius | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Tim Anderson had a game-tying homer in the ninth inning and a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th as the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 in a matchup of AL division leaders.

After Andrew Kittredge had a perfect 10th, Anderson opened the 11th with a hit and scored on José Abreu’s fielder’s choice grounder to make it 7-5.

Abreu has 91 RBIs.

Anderson pulled the White Sox even at 5-all on a leadoff homer in the ninth.

8/20/2021 11:18:03 PM (GMT -4:00)

