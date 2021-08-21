Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for teen from Athens, Tenn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner
By WVLT Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner from Athens, TN.

Autumn has been missing since Aug. 19, according to a report from WVLT-TV.

It is suspected that she may be with 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy and they are possibly heading to the St. Augustine, Florida area.

Flournoy is wanted by the Athens Police Department for kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Autumn is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall and about weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue pants and a backpack.

Flournoy is described to be 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs about 163 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, officials said.

If you have seen Autumn Turner or Jacob Flournoy, or know where they might be, please call the Athens Police Department at (423) 745-3222 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

- clipped version