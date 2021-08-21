2nd Chance: "Big Frank"

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet “Big Frank”!

He’s a one-year-old Plott Hound.

Big Frank is an active boy who needs an active family to keep up with him.

He is neutered, current on vaccinations, heartworm negative, and has a microchip.

If you want to adopt Big Frank or any other pet, you can contact the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.