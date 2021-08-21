2 dead, 1 injured in South Haven shooting; suspect dead

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a shooting at a pier in South Haven, Michigan.

The beach was crowded with people when shots rang out Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the gunman killed one victim before turning the gun on himself. The third victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

A jet ski passing near the area was also hit by a bullet, but the person was uninjured.

At this time, police believe the shooting was a random act.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, multiple sources say the shooter was a former Paw Paw High School student who planned an attack on his school back in March 2018.

