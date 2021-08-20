Two mask protests held ahead of PHM school board meeting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two mask protests were held near Penn High School prior to Thursday night’s executive school board meeting.

The pro-mask protest was held at Twin Branch Park.

People decorated their cars and wrote pro-mask messages.

The other - a mask-optional protest - was held outside of Penn High School on Bittersweet.

Over 100 people attended.

The school board recently decided to make masks optional this school year, but during the executive session, they discussed whether any adjustments need to be made in light of the newest data.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to see all of these parents coming out here and looking for a mask-optional approach. It’s fabulous. We don’t want to see the board of education bullied by the doctors and parents that are pro mask. They got to make a decision based on what their research showed and right now the mask option is the best way to go.”

“I dislike masks as much as the next guy and my kids don’t love masks, but one thing I think we can all agree on is that no kid likes virtual school. Virtual school is hard. I saw another parent with a sign, ‘masks are easy. Virtual school is hard.’ That’s where we’re headed, that’s where I fear we are headed, if we don’t make mandatory masking a policy,” said Maria Guarraci, who supports masks for PHM.

The topic will be discussed again at a public meeting next week.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.