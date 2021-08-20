Advertisement

Trader Joe’s officially opens in South Bend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Trader Joe’s location in Michiana opened its doors on Friday.

People began lining up before 6:30 Friday morning, and the line continued to grow until the doors opened at 8 a.m.

It’s the day many have been waiting for, including former WNDU anchor and legend, Maureen McFadden.

“I am so excited,” McFadden said. “I have literally been waiting at least two decades for them to come to South Bend.”

And for Notre Dame students, having the store so close to campus means just a short walk to pick up some groceries.

“I’m just really excited that it’s here and so close to campus,” said LJ Lystad, a Notre Dame senior. “It’s going to be great for walking here as a little trip, so I’m really excited.”

Trader Joe’s is located at 1140 E Howard Street in South Bend.

The store is open daily from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

