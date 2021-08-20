Thursday Night’s South Bend Cubs game suspended, will resume Friday at 5:05 p.m.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Tonight’s game between the South Bend Cubs and the Quad Cities River Bandits has been suspended and will resume Friday beginning at 5:05 pm ET with gates opening up at 5 p.m. Game two will be a 7-inning game that will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Thursday night’s game was suspended in the top of the third inning with the game scoreless. The River Bandits currently have the bases loaded and two outs. Cubs reliever Jose Albertos was on the mound when the tarp came out.

Tickets for tonight’s game can be exchanged for any remaining regular season home game. Ticket exchanges must take place at the Four Winds Field Box Office, which opens at 10:00 a.m. ET.

