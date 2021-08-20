Advertisement

Plymouth motel linked to multiple child death cases

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - For the second time in six years, a child’s death has ties to a Plymouth motel.

Some in the community feel the coincidence is unacceptable.

Mayor Mark Senter told 16 News Now that officials plan to meet next week to discuss the situation.

The Marshall County sex offender registry lists seven individuals who list the Economy Inn in Plymouth as their address.

The website notes that two of the offenders committed their crimes against children.

In September of 2015, two-year-old Serenity Wilson was beaten to death at the Economy Inn as punishment for bed wetting that was doled out by her mother’s boyfriend

Last week , 11-month-old Mercedes Lain was seen at the motel shortly before her disappearance.

Mercedes’ father was at the Economy Inn last Sunday when he called police to file a missing persons report.

David Jefferies is part of a group of citizens that is forming to find ways to better protect children in the community. “We’re looking within the next couple of weeks to get to get in front of the town council and see if they can’t send a statement, you know. Not really to get it tore down, or you know, get it shut down but get the properties cleaned up. Make it a little more nicer, you know. Get the trouble out of there.”

The group group held a rally in Centennial Park Friday night. “It’s very unacceptable. It’s actually been unacceptable the last 10, 12 years. There’s a lot more drug use that’s going on in there.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

