Advertisement

Parents of 11-month-old found dead appear in court, initial hearing

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re continuing to bring you the latest details on the case of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain who was found dead in a wooded area Wednesday night.

Mercedes’ parents Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain had their initial court hearing Friday in Marshall County.

Both Coburn and Lain are each facing a Level 6 felony for neglect of a dependent.

They could each face up to 2 and a half years behind bars and up to a $1000 fine. They will each be represented by a court-appointed attorney moving forward.

Coburn and Lain left 11-month-old daughter Mercedes in the care of relative Justin Miller for a few days break last Friday.

Miller says he woke up to find Mercedes dead last Saturday while staying at a Mishawaka residence.

He then disposed of her body in Starke County and led officials to that location Wednesday night.

Mercedes’ body was recovered, and so many people in the community are devastated by this outcome.

“It is sad to see that this has happened. That little girl should have never had this happen to her and just left here like she was nothing to anybody,” Isaiah Yanez said while visiting Mercedes’ memorial.

As for Justin Miller, he is facing a Level 1 felony for neglect of a dependent that led to death, and he is expected in the courtroom Tuesday.

Both Coburn and Lain have a pre-trial conference set for September 15 and a status hearing on November 18.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Missing Plymouth 11-month-old found dead
15-year-old Tori Clinch died when the car her cousin was driving hit a tree that was in the road.
Friend of victims in deadly crash speaks out
Black Bear found along State Road 15 in Bristol, Ind
Black Bear found in Bristol
We’re continuing to follow how the community is reacting to the devastating news of Mercedes...
Community members react to the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
Search continues for missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl

Latest News

The Virginia M. Tutt Branch Public Library is leading an effort to create a permanent mural on...
Children come together to paint ‘Southeast Community Mural’
“Fridays by the Fountain” takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and...
Nate Venturelli performs at ‘Fridays by the Fountain’
36 boats took to the pond outside LaSalle Bristol Flooring Center for a good cause.
11th annual ‘Great Cardboard Boat Race’ held in Elkhart
For the second time in six years, a child's death has ties to a Plymouth motel. Some in the...
Plymouth motel linked to multiple child death cases