Parents of 11-month-old found dead appear in court, initial hearing

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re continuing to bring you the latest details on the case of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain who was found dead in a wooded area Wednesday night.

Mercedes’ parents Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain had their initial court hearing Friday in Marshall County.

Both Coburn and Lain are each facing a Level 6 felony for neglect of a dependent.

They could each face up to 2 and a half years behind bars and up to a $1000 fine. They will each be represented by a court-appointed attorney moving forward.

Coburn and Lain left 11-month-old daughter Mercedes in the care of relative Justin Miller for a few days break last Friday.

Miller says he woke up to find Mercedes dead last Saturday while staying at a Mishawaka residence.

He then disposed of her body in Starke County and led officials to that location Wednesday night.

Mercedes’ body was recovered, and so many people in the community are devastated by this outcome.

“It is sad to see that this has happened. That little girl should have never had this happen to her and just left here like she was nothing to anybody,” Isaiah Yanez said while visiting Mercedes’ memorial.

As for Justin Miller, he is facing a Level 1 felony for neglect of a dependent that led to death, and he is expected in the courtroom Tuesday.

Both Coburn and Lain have a pre-trial conference set for September 15 and a status hearing on November 18.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.