One injured, another arrested in South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested following a crash Wednesday night in South Bend.

It happened near the 500 block of Angela Boulevard. Police say one car was headed west on Angela, nearing the curve of St. Louis Boulevard when a second car, heading east, rounded the curve. Both cars crashed.

One of the drivers, identified as Brandon Perry, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.