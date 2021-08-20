Advertisement

Notre Dame women’s soccer wins season opener over Bowling Green 3-1

Once the teams resumed action, it was the Irish who dominated, scoring two goals from Sammi Fisher and Brianna Martinez.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It might have taken longer than Notre Dame wanted, but the Irish women’s soccer team has started the 2021 season with the 3-1 win over Bowling Green.

The Irish led the Falcons 1-0 after Olivia Wingate scored the first goal of the season in the 8th minute, but shortly after that, the game went into a two-hour and 25 minute lightning delay.

Once the teams resumed action, it was the Irish who dominated, scoring two goals from Sammi Fisher and Brianna Martinez.

The Falcons would add a goal late from forward Madi Wolfbauer but it would not be enough.

Notre Dame will play at Alumni Stadium again on Sunday but this time in a Hoosier State showdown between the Fighting Irish and the Indiana Hoosiers.

That game will start at 4 PM and will be shown on the ACC Network...

Admission is free.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Missing Plymouth 11-month-old found dead
According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
Search continues for missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl
15-year-old Tori Clinch died when the car her cousin was driving hit a tree that was in the road.
Friend of victims in deadly crash speaks out
Black Bear found along State Road 15 in Bristol, Ind
Black Bear found in Bristol
According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: FBI releases new details in case of missing Plymouth 11-month-old

Latest News

Ivey and members of the coaching staff held a meet and greet afterwards posing for pictures and...
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball coach Niele Ivey throws out first pitch at South Bend Cubs game
Irish true freshman safety Justin Walters surveys the field during practice inside Notre Dame...
Irish defense shines in Thursday’s stadium practice
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa takes a picture with his parents.
Irish captain Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa dedicates season to late father
This offseason, Lenzy worked with director of football performance Matt Balis and has turned...
Lightning Lenzy: Irish WR having fun with speedy offense