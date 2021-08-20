Notre Dame women’s soccer wins season opener over Bowling Green 3-1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It might have taken longer than Notre Dame wanted, but the Irish women’s soccer team has started the 2021 season with the 3-1 win over Bowling Green.

The Irish led the Falcons 1-0 after Olivia Wingate scored the first goal of the season in the 8th minute, but shortly after that, the game went into a two-hour and 25 minute lightning delay.

Once the teams resumed action, it was the Irish who dominated, scoring two goals from Sammi Fisher and Brianna Martinez.

The Falcons would add a goal late from forward Madi Wolfbauer but it would not be enough.

Notre Dame will play at Alumni Stadium again on Sunday but this time in a Hoosier State showdown between the Fighting Irish and the Indiana Hoosiers.

That game will start at 4 PM and will be shown on the ACC Network...

Admission is free.

