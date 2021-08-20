Advertisement

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball coach Niele Ivey throws out first pitch at South Bend Cubs game

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame Women’s Basketball coach Niele Ivey took her talents to the mound Thursday night throwing out the first pitch ahead of tonight’s South Bend Cubs game.

Ivey and members of the coaching staff held a meet and greet afterwards posing for pictures and signing autographs.

The Irish coach got some help ahead of time from familiar face.

“It was so exciting,” Ivey said. “I had the opportunity to work with Coach Jarrett our baseball coach, so he gave me some pointers. So it was fun. I’m happy I got it over home plate. He just said that I have good power in my arm and the positioning with my right foot and follow through and stuff like that but he was awesome!”

Ivey joked that she would help out Coach Jarrett with the baseball team if he ever needs it.

