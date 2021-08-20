Notre Dame football single-game tickets now on sale online
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you hoping to attend a Notre Dame football home game this upcoming season?
If so, single-game tickets are now on sale online! You can purchase them by clicking here.
On Friday at 9 a.m., you can purchase tickets by phone at 833-ND-IRISH.
The Irish will play seven home games this year, starting with their Sept. 11 home opener against Toledo.
