Notre Dame football single-game tickets now on sale online

Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you hoping to attend a Notre Dame football home game this upcoming season?

If so, single-game tickets are now on sale online! You can purchase them by clicking here.

On Friday at 9 a.m., you can purchase tickets by phone at 833-ND-IRISH.

The Irish will play seven home games this year, starting with their Sept. 11 home opener against Toledo.

