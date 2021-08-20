Notre Dame football single-game tickets now on sale online

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you hoping to attend a Notre Dame football home game this upcoming season?

If so, single-game tickets are now on sale online! You can purchase them by clicking here.

On Friday at 9 a.m., you can purchase tickets by phone at 833-ND-IRISH.

The Irish will play seven home games this year, starting with their Sept. 11 home opener against Toledo.

